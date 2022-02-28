Vandal tags historic Old Town church, home in the NE Heights

"If you would have been here last year, you would have seen how these walls had really decayed real bad," Perez said. "The structure is adobe and the plaster was caving in, and we're able to get a grant to stucco it and finish it and we were very proud of that. I think that's what disgusted me the most – is people have no value for someone else's property."

A viewer reached out to KOB 4, saying she woke up to the same tag at her house across town, near Lomas and Eubank. She didn't want to go go on camera for an interview, but she believes her Ring camera caught the perpetrator. In the video, a car pulls up, and then someone gets out and ducks behind the wall.