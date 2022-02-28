Vandal tags historic Old Town church, home in the NE Heights

Colton Shone
Updated: February 28, 2022 05:42 PM
Created: February 28, 2022 12:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Parishioners at the San Felipe de Neri Church in Old Town showed up for mass on Sunday and saw the wall outside the church courtyard had been vandalized with graffiti.
San Felipe de Neri Church Deacon Tom Perez hopes someone comes forward with information about who may have tagged the church.
"I mean, the first impression is you just feel so helpless and violated for what happened," Perez said. "I take this personally. This is a historic church."
Perez has been the deacon for more than four decades. He said this isn't the first time they've been hit by vandals, but the crime is getting out of hand. The walls were also a new point of pride because they were just redone.
"If you would have been here last year, you would have seen how these walls had really decayed real bad," Perez said. "The structure is adobe and the plaster was caving in, and we're able to get a grant to stucco it and finish it and we were very proud of that. I think that's what disgusted me the most – is people have no value for someone else's property."
A viewer reached out to KOB 4, saying she woke up to the same tag at her house across town, near Lomas and Eubank. She didn't want to go go on camera for an interview, but she believes her Ring camera caught the perpetrator. In the video, a car pulls up, and then someone gets out and ducks behind the wall.
