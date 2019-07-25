Vandalism leads to Rio Rancho residents being locked out of their mailboxes

"I have to calm myself down. Before -- you know, it's not the clerk's fault,” Irene said.

They couldn’t get a clear answer on what happened and when the problem might be resolved.

KOB4 called and the USPS officials said their mailbox had been vandalized weeks ago and the replacement didn’t have enough mailboxes in it.

The USPS official said they plan to replace that mailbox next Monday and neighbors can pick up their new mailbox key next Wednesday.

The USPS said security for mailboxes is a priority and all the new replacement mailboxes are more secure.