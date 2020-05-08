Vandals hit downtown Albuquerque business that has been closed due to COVID-19 | KOB 4
Vandals hit downtown Albuquerque business that has been closed due to COVID-19

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: May 08, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vandals shattered windows at a downtown Albuquerque yoga studio. 

"It was pure destruction-- random act of violence," said Maggie Siebert, owner of Sani Yoga. 

The studio has been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Siebert said the vandalism make it even harder to continue.

"Everything that happens to our business right now, and every hit that we take financially right now is huge," she said.

Christa Morales, who owns C-Fit Nutrition, which is next to the yoga studio, said a nearby boot shop has also been targeted by vandals.

"In the short time that I've been here since January, I've noticed that his window has been broken two times," she said.

Siebert wants police to do more to protect businesses 

"I think a lot of local businesses are hurting financially, and we're going to see a little more spikes in crime, so if more police presence was there, it would be very helpful," she said.

A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department said it's unclear whether the stay-at-home has led to more vandalism. However, APD reports that burglaries of commercial businesses are up.

"We are utilizing tactical plans to target areas that thieves are hitting," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "We also have uniformed officers showing more visibility at these businesses and checking on them when they aren't responding to calls."

APD is urging victims of property crime to file reports online or over the phone-- even if there is no threat of violence, and they don't have any information about a possible suspect.
 


