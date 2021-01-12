Vandals spray paint deli owner's catering truck

Kai Porter
Updated: January 12, 2021 06:40 PM
Created: January 12, 2021 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque restaurant owner is out hundreds of dollars after vandals hit his catering truck over the weekend.
Marcus Cassimus, owner of Hello Deli on Jefferson Street, discovered the vandalism Sunday morning.
“It’s the whole truck, and it’s both sides,” Cassimus said.
Sometime overnight, the vandals tagged Cassimus’ catering truck in the parking lot, almost completely covering both sides in black and blue spray paint.
“It’s just a shame. It’s just a shame,” he said.
Cassimus said surveillance footage showed two taggers, but he wasn't able to see their faces.
“Somebody with no morals and just no lack of respect for his fellow person. You’ve got to respect yourself before you can respect others and their property. That’s what it is. Just plain stupidity,” he said.
Cassimus said business has been tough the last ten months because of the pandemic. On top of that, he now has to pay about $760 to repaint the truck.
“It just felt like punch in the gut only because of the timing. Had this been any other time when the restaurant was healthy, we were doing business, making money, it would have been a different story,” he said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company