Vandals spray paint deli owner's catering truck

“It’s just a shame. It’s just a shame,” he said.

Cassimus said surveillance footage showed two taggers, but he wasn't able to see their faces.

“Somebody with no morals and just no lack of respect for his fellow person. You’ve got to respect yourself before you can respect others and their property. That’s what it is. Just plain stupidity,” he said.

Cassimus said business has been tough the last ten months because of the pandemic. On top of that, he now has to pay about $760 to repaint the truck.

“It just felt like punch in the gut only because of the timing. Had this been any other time when the restaurant was healthy, we were doing business, making money, it would have been a different story,” he said.