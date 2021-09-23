Vandals strike endangered agaves at ABQ BioPark

Sarah East
Updated: September 23, 2021 09:21 AM
Created: September 23, 2021 09:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ABQ BioPark is dealing with vandals affecting endangered plants at the park.
BioPark officials found a cluster of endangered agave titanota with visitors' names and initials carved into them. Workers tried to move the plants out of the botanical garden to save them but one died in the process.
The BioPark's agaves are only found in a small part of southern Mexico. The plants' endangered status means vandalizing them is a federal crime and anyone caught damaging the plant can be prosecuted.
