Vandals target struggling Nob Hill café

“It's one of those things that even when they give it to me, it still might not be enough to keep me afloat,” he said.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, Albuquerque criminals are preying on his business.

“My door was kicked open. I could tell it was just kind of open about that much, I could see what had been damaged,” York said.

In the past month, York said vandals have shut off his power, graffitied the outside of his business and stole his patio furniture. This week, they kicked in his door.

“I had to replace this back door at the cost of $1,000 and I don't have that kind of money right now because we're not doing $1,000 dollars a day right now,” he said.

“That took away approximately two week’s worth of food costs—right out the window. I had enough cash on hand to get me through to June, now it stands I don't,” he added.

York said he needs help and wants to remind people to support local businesses like his.

“Come and eat. Get some coffee. We have fantastic food. Best coffee in town.”



