Vape users treated for lung damage at Presbyterian | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vape users treated for lung damage at Presbyterian

Casey Torres
September 13, 2019 11:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nationally, 6 deaths have been linked to vaping. Hundreds of vape users have been hospitalized, including in Albuquerque, where Presbyterian Health Services has treated vape users for lung damage.

Advertisement

"My partners and I have seen patients and cared for them in the ICU. And we've gone through it and worked them up as pneumonia, but in fact, it turned out to be linked to vaping,” said pulmonologist, Dr. Denise Gonzalez.

She said one of the patients was a 17-year-old who was in the ICU in life support for two weeks.

Products with THC are the biggest concern for her. Dr. Gonzalez said some manufacturers can add different chemicals into their flavored liquids because they may not be regulated.

"Some of the chemicals that are used to create the flavors in particular, are the same chemicals that are used to embalm dead bodies,” Gonzalez said.

Immediate side effects of vaping can be:

  • Coughing
  • Shortness of breath
  • Weakness
  • Fatigue
  • Dizziness

Dr. Gonzalez said there isn’t enough research for long term effects since vaping is relatively new.

She does worry for New Mexicans since they have less oxygen in their lungs due to the high elevation. That means symptoms can hit residents who live in the state harder and faster than people who live at sea level.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: September 13, 2019 11:56 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
4 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
Audio recording of apparent child abuse sparks investigation
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Advertisement



Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Police: 5 dead, 6 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
Judge gives fugitive priest maximum sentence for child sex abuse
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
FBI takes over investigation into 5-year-old's death
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
Skeletal remains in Arizona ID'd as missing New Mexico woman
New Mexico team to study uses for oil industry's waste water
New Mexico team to study uses for oil industry's waste water