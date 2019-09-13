Vape users treated for lung damage at Presbyterian
Casey Torres
September 13, 2019 11:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Nationally, 6 deaths have been linked to vaping. Hundreds of vape users have been hospitalized, including in Albuquerque, where Presbyterian Health Services has treated vape users for lung damage.
"My partners and I have seen patients and cared for them in the ICU. And we've gone through it and worked them up as pneumonia, but in fact, it turned out to be linked to vaping,” said pulmonologist, Dr. Denise Gonzalez.
She said one of the patients was a 17-year-old who was in the ICU in life support for two weeks.
Products with THC are the biggest concern for her. Dr. Gonzalez said some manufacturers can add different chemicals into their flavored liquids because they may not be regulated.
"Some of the chemicals that are used to create the flavors in particular, are the same chemicals that are used to embalm dead bodies,” Gonzalez said.
Immediate side effects of vaping can be:
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath
- Weakness
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
Dr. Gonzalez said there isn’t enough research for long term effects since vaping is relatively new.
She does worry for New Mexicans since they have less oxygen in their lungs due to the high elevation. That means symptoms can hit residents who live in the state harder and faster than people who live at sea level.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: September 13, 2019 11:56 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved