Vape users treated for lung damage at Presbyterian

Products with THC are the biggest concern for her. Dr. Gonzalez said some manufacturers can add different chemicals into their flavored liquids because they may not be regulated.

"Some of the chemicals that are used to create the flavors in particular, are the same chemicals that are used to embalm dead bodies,” Gonzalez said.

Immediate side effects of vaping can be:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Weakness

Fatigue

Dizziness

Dr. Gonzalez said there isn’t enough research for long term effects since vaping is relatively new.

She does worry for New Mexicans since they have less oxygen in their lungs due to the high elevation. That means symptoms can hit residents who live in the state harder and faster than people who live at sea level.