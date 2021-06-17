Vax 2 the Max: Find out how winners are selected, when they will be contacted

The state will verify their eligibility, making sure they live in New Mexico and have been vaccinated.

Winners will then be contacted, and have three days to respond. If the winner does not respond, a new winner will be selected.

Unlike other lotteries, the state says winners cannot choose to stay anonymous.

A total of six drawings will take place through Aug. 6.

Click here to sign up for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.



