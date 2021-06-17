Vax 2 the Max: Find out how winners are selected, when they will be contacted | KOB 4
Vax 2 the Max: Find out how winners are selected, when they will be contacted

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 17, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: June 17, 2021 08:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The state will hold a drawing Friday for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.

Four vaccinated individuals, in each public health region, will win $250,000.

The drawing will be held at the New Mexico Lottery headquarters in Albuquerque.

The state will use a random number generator to select the winners, and the names will be sent to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The state will verify their eligibility, making sure they live in New Mexico and have been vaccinated.

Winners will then be contacted, and have three days to respond. If the winner does not respond, a new winner will be selected.

Unlike other lotteries, the state says winners cannot choose to stay anonymous.

A total of six drawings will take place through Aug. 6.

Click here to sign up for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.


 


