Vax 2 the Max: First round of prospective winners are from ABQ, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Ruidoso

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 18, 2021 03:21 PM
Created: June 18, 2021 03:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four people were randomly selected Friday in the state's Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.
The four prospective winners are residents of Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Ruidoso.
After each winner is verified, their names will be made public, and they will receive $250,000. The state will contact the winners who have three days to come forward.
The state says 460,587 vaccinated New Mexicans opted in to the sweepstakes for the first drawing.
The chances to win the first drawing were:
Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. People who didn't sign up for the first drawing can still sign up for future drawings.
The next drawing is scheduled for July 2, followed by drawings scheduled for July 16, July 23 and July 30.
A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.
