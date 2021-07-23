Vax 2 the Max: Names of fourth round of winners released

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state has announced the names of the fourth round of winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes:
Each winner is taking home $250,000.
Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. People who didn't sign up for the fourth drawing can still sign up for future drawings.
The next drawing is scheduled for July 30.
A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.
