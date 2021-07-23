Vax 2 the Max: Names of fourth round of winners released | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 29, 2021 02:29 PM
Created: July 23, 2021 03:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state has announced the names of the fourth round of winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes:

  • Trinnie Martinez of Española
  • Roslyn Pursley of Albuquerque
  • Rita Plattor of Artesia
  • Cheri Hamilton of Las Cruces

Each winner is taking home $250,000.

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. People who didn't sign up for the fourth drawing can still sign up for future drawings.

The next drawing is scheduled for July 30.

A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.

