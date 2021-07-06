Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 06, 2021 04:40 PM
Created: July 06, 2021 04:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico announced the names of the second round of winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes:
The New Mexico Department of Health is still trying to validate the identity and vaccination status of the fourth prospective winner.
Each winner is taking home $250,000.
Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes do not have to opt in again to remain eligible for future drawings. Vaccinated New Mexicans who have not yet opted in to the sweepstakes still can opt in for future drawings at vax2themaxnm.org. The deadline to opt in for each drawing is 6 p.m. the night before the drawing.
New Mexicans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination may opt in to the sweepstakes.
The next $1 million drawing is scheduled for July 16, followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30.
A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.
