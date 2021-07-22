Vax 2 the Max: Names of third round of winners released | KOB 4
Vax 2 the Max: Names of third round of winners released

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 22, 2021 03:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The state has announced the names of the third round of winners in the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes:

  • Wendy Greenway of Santa Fe
  • Novie Benavidez of Albuquerque
  • Ofelia Pardo of Roswell
  • Wendy Curtin of Las Cruces

Each winner is taking home $250,000.

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. New Mexicans who have opted in to the sweepstakes do not have to opt in again to remain eligible for future drawings.

Vaccinated New Mexicans who have not yet opted in to the sweepstakes still can opt in for future drawings at vax2themaxnm.org. The deadline to opt in for each drawing is 6 p.m. the night before the drawing.

The next drawings are scheduled for July 23 and July 30.

 A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.


