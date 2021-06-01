Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has a new statewide vaccination incentive program that is offering a total of $10 million in prize money, free travel packages, state parks passes and more.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state's Department of Health, and the New Mexico Lottery.
To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, New Mexicans who receive or have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations must opt in to register and verify their information at this website.
“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do -- for yourself, for your family and for your state,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m excited to add a little fun to our nation-leading vaccination push. New Mexicans have sacrificed a lot over the last year. Now anyone who has stepped up to get their shots will have a chance to win some excellent prizes -- please encourage your friends and neighbors to opt in for their chance to win big and to sign up for their shots as soon as possible!”
Winners will be selected at random starting next week. There will be five weekly drawings.
State officials said each weekly drawing will award one $250,000 winner from each of the state's four public health regions.
A grand prize of $5 million will be awarded at the end of the sweepstakes in early August.
Other prizes include:
To learn more about the prizes and rules, click here.
