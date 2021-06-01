Vax 2 the Max: New Mexico launches vaccine sweepstakes offering $10M in winnings

To be eligible for the cash sweepstakes, New Mexicans who receive or have already received their COVID-19 vaccinations must opt in to register and verify their information at this website.

“Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do -- for yourself, for your family and for your state,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m excited to add a little fun to our nation-leading vaccination push. New Mexicans have sacrificed a lot over the last year. Now anyone who has stepped up to get their shots will have a chance to win some excellent prizes -- please encourage your friends and neighbors to opt in for their chance to win big and to sign up for their shots as soon as possible!”