Vax 2 the Max: Second round of prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Tijeras, Ruidoso, Las Cruces

Updated: July 02, 2021 04:58 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 10:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four people were randomly selected Friday in the state's Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.
The newest four prospective winners are residents of Santa Fe, Tijeras, Ruidoso, Las Cruces.
After each winner is verified, their names will be made public, and they will receive $250,000. The state will contact the winners, who have three days to come forward.
The state said 531,967 vaccinated New Mexicans opted in to the sweepstakes for the second drawing.

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. People who didn't sign up for the second drawing can still sign up for future drawings.
The next drawing is scheduled for July 16, followed by drawings scheduled for July 23 and July 30.
A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.
