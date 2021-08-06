Vax 2 the Max: State announces $5 million winner

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 10, 2021 07:04 PM
Created: August 06, 2021 08:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state has announced the $5 million grand prize winner of the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes as William Romero from Los Alamos County.
The Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes awarded a total of $10 million in cash prizes - as well as a series of other prizes - to vaccinated New Mexicans throughout the summer.
A total of 571,687 New Mexicans participated in the sweepstakes, which successfully halted a decrease in vaccination numbers early in the summer.
