Vax 2 the Max: Third round of prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 19, 2021 02:10 PM
Created: July 16, 2021 01:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four people were randomly selected Monday in the state's Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes.

The third round of prospective winners are residents of Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces.

After each winner is verified, their names will be made public, and they will receive $250,000. The state will contact the winners, who have three days to come forward.

The state said 553,750 vaccinated New Mexicans opted in to the sweepstakes for the third drawing. 

The chances to win the third drawing were:

  • Northwest: 1 in 329,274
  • Northeast: 1 in 101,821
  • Southwest: 1 in 85,030
  • Southeast: 1 in 37,625

Non-winning entries will be carried over to each successive drawing. People who didn't sign up for the third drawing can still sign up for future drawings.

The next drawing is scheduled for July 23, follwed by another drawing on July 30.

A grand prize drawing of $5 million is scheduled for early August.

