VCSO investigates the homicide of an 11-year-old boy

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 06, 2021 08:40 PM
Created: March 06, 2021 05:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of an 11-year-old boy who was killed Saturday afternoon.
VCSO said the homicide occurred in Monterey Park near the intersection of Carmel Road and Brazaro.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
A VSCO investigator said the boy's family does not appear to be involved in his death.
This is a developing story.
