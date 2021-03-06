VCSO investigates the homicide of an 11-year-old boy | KOB 4
VCSO investigates the homicide of an 11-year-old boy

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 06, 2021 08:40 PM
Created: March 06, 2021 05:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of an 11-year-old boy who was killed Saturday afternoon.

VCSO said the homicide occurred in Monterey Park near the intersection of Carmel Road and Brazaro. 

There are currently no suspects in custody.

A VSCO investigator said the boy's family does not appear to be involved in his death. 

This is a developing story. 


