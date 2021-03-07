VCSO says 11-year-old boy was not the intended target of shooting

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 07, 2021 05:33 PM
Created: March 07, 2021 05:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office released more details on the killing of an 11-year-old boy.
According to VCSO, the boy was killed Saturday afternoon in the Monterey Park area southeast of Los Lunas. He was shot in the front yard of his home before his mother and one of his siblings.
Nearby surveillance footage shows multiple suspects. Some of them appeared to be shooting in one direction before hopping in a getaway vehicle.
VCSO investigators said they don't believe the boy was the intended target and that he was caught in the crossfire.
Deputies are currently searching for multiple suspects.
“This type of violence is not acceptable in our community. We will bring to bear absolutely everything we can to get those responsible into custody as swiftly as possible,” said VCSO Lt. Joseph Rowland.
The name of the child has not been released, however VCSO plans to do so after an autopsy is performed Monday.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of any suspect related to the homicide.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company