Vehicle hits PNM electrical equipment, causing power outage

Christina Rodriguez
July 14, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM officials said a vehicle struck PNM electrical equipment in Rio Rancho, causing about 2,200 people to lose power.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m. 

Crews have been working on getting power restored for all the customers. 

For more information, click here or check out PNM's Twitter account.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 14, 2019 10:09 PM
Created: July 14, 2019 08:38 PM

