Vehicle hits PNM electrical equipment, causing power outage
Christina Rodriguez
July 14, 2019 10:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM officials said a vehicle struck PNM electrical equipment in Rio Rancho, causing about 2,200 people to lose power.
The outage began around 5:30 p.m.
Crews have been working on getting power restored for all the customers.
For more information, click here or check out PNM's Twitter account.
#RioRancho outage update: Crews have restored power for 476 customers after a vehicle struck PNM equipment. Crews will continue to work until the remaining 1717 customers are fully restored. Customers may come up in waves.— PNM (@PNMtalk) July 15, 2019
