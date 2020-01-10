Vehicle randomly hit by bullet on Albuquerque's West Side

Joy Wang
Updated: January 10, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: January 10, 2020 05:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque man believes a bullet hit his vehicle’s window Thursday night near 98th Street and Central.
Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said these cases usually begin with aggressive driving or road rage.
However, this case appears different.
“As you get more on the outskirts of town, you tend to get some of those random shooting or maybe it's target practice or something,” Gallegos said.
Randomly shooting a gun is illegal.
A person could be charged with negligent use of a firearm if they are caught.
Gallegos said people should call 911 if they notice a random shooting.
