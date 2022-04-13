Vehicle theft suspect shot, critically injured by APD | KOB 4

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 13, 2022 07:21 AM
Created: April 13, 2022 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspected vehicle thief was shot by an Albuquerque police officer at a hotel near Central and Tramway.

A stolen vehicle was located Tuesday night by APD in the area of Pennsylvania and Central. It was tracked to a Motel 6 near Central and Tramway, where at least one officer came into contact with the suspected vehicle thief and shots were fired.

No officers were reportedly injured but the suspect is in critical condition at UNMH.

According to APD, the suspect had two active warrants, including failure to comply with conditions of pretrial release. Other charges may be pressed, pending an investigation.

No firearm was recovered at the scene. The officer who fired the shots was placed on standard administrative leave amid the ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing active investigation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.


