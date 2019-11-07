Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque

Police reports also show how APD is still understaffed. One report said officers were not able to stay and further analyze the scene because they were called out to a higher priority call.

“It’s happening in every neighborhood. That's the bad part,” Burris said.

Police reports show the Northwest Impact Unit is now investigating the shooting.

Some neighbors said even if police do catch the people responsible, they’re skeptical that these crimes will be enough to keep the perpetrators off the street.

“It's really sad, it's sad that it's gotten out of hand. But, they put them in jail and they let them out,” Burris said.