Ventana Ranch residents concerned about distracted drivers, speeders

“The corner is very sharp and it comes up on you pretty quickly and people don't know how to turn or slow down,” said Brent Quinones, a Ventana Ranch West resident.

Another resident who lives in Ventana Ranch West said better lit streets could help the problem.

“We are so tired of people driving so fast up here not making the turn, there needs to be more lighting,” said Sandra Garcia. “We just really need Cynthia Borrego to make a difference come out here look at this and make a presence."

Neighbors have started a petition to serve to Councilwoman Borrego. They are demanding more street lighting, rumble strips or whatever it takes to slow drivers down.

KOB 4 reached out to Borrego’s office for comment and has not heard a reply.