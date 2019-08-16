Very large oversize load to travel on New Mexico highways | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Very large oversize load to travel on New Mexico highways

Associated Press
August 16, 2019 07:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Officials say a very large oversized load will be traveling at very slow speeds on several highways across part of New Mexico the next couple of days.
    
The state Department of Transportation says the so-called "super load" will be escorted by state police as it travels Friday night, Saturday and Sunday from Texas to Albuquerque, with stops in Vaughn and Bernardo.
    
Highways that are part of the route include U.S. 380, U.S. 60 and Interstate 25.
    
Sandia National Laboratories spokesman Troy Rummler says the load consists of a large electrical transformer that will be used for Department of Energy research.
    
Albuquerque-based Sandia is a federal installation involved in the nation's nuclear weapons program and international nonproliferation efforts.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: August 16, 2019 07:20 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
Report: Best Albuquerque-area public elementary schools ranked
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
NM man accused of branding child on the stomach
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
Advertisement




7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
7-foot alligator seized from Santa Fe man, moved to ABQ BioPark
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
Parents concerned about kindergarten students kept in cages
State and city officials work together to find solution to pesky raccoon problems
State and city officials work together to find solution to pesky raccoon problems
APS won’t have new state funding to help make security improvements
APS won’t have new state funding to help make security improvements
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center
ABQ entrepreneur reveals plans to open entertainment center