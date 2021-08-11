Albuquerque High School teacher honored with prestigious award

Although Vasquez won the award, there are others who she wants to share the award with.



"I want to share it mostly with my Albuquerque High community and with my students," Vasquez said. "Especially those who have taught me so much on how to be a teacher."

As a special education teacher, Vasquez has faced her own set of challenges. However, this helped her prepare for a set of unexpected changes over the last year.

"I saw that my kids weren't logging in the class or weren't attending regularly," Vasquez said. "Or a lot of them had to get jobs to support their family."

Vasquez has continued on through the challenges that have inspired her words of wisdom after 30 years.

"My message to other teachers would be, hang in there. I know the struggle is real," Vasquez stated. "And to the kids, just don't ever, ever, ever give up."