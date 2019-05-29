Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County | KOB 4
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County

Joy Wang
May 29, 2019 10:15 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Edward Chester lost his home Thursday after living there for 11 years with his wife, son and grandson. The veteran said everything he owned was in that home and now he's left with nothing.

"My wife and I were both sitting down there and just watching it," Chester said. "You know, brought tears to my eyes."

The fire began at his neighbor's home, spread to his house, and then to the one next to it. All three were burned to the ground.

Officials said high winds and possibly an unattended fire led to the destruction. 

"I'd forgotten my dentures, I'd forgotten my glasses," Chester said. " I just don't have anything." 

Chester had been in the hospital for a year and his family was taking care of him, so they had forgotten to pay for his home insurance. 

"It's just move forward, you know, either rebuild or find a new home," said Edward's son David Chester. "Eventually it's going to have to all be cleaned up at some point and maybe we can rebuild something here and bring it back full circle." 

"Our lives were more important than anything else," Edward said. "Everything else can be replaced in time."

The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.

If anyone would like to help out the Chester family, they are taking donations here.

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: May 29, 2019 08:32 PM

