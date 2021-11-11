Veterans bring history to life at National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

Behl said he loves giving tours and telling children what a rocket scientist really does. However, it's not just kids coming to the museum.

"We get a lot of veterans coming in as visitors so that's a good way to connect also," Finch said.

Museum visitors are likely to get some stories that aren't in the history books.

As for Hal, who is 99 years old, "It keeps me on my toes, imagine just being retired, doing nothing – couldn't do it."