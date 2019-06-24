Veterans invited to court resource day
KOB Web Staff
June 24, 2019 06:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Community Veterans Court is inviting veterans to its resource day. It's happening Thursday, Jun. 27 at Forward Flags near Comanche and I-25.
Veterans Resource Day features dozens of agencies that will help connect local veterans with various community resources.
Call 505-841-8178 for details on the event and watch the full interview for more information on what's happening.
