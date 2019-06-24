Veterans invited to court resource day | KOB 4
Advertisement

Veterans invited to court resource day

KOB Web Staff
June 24, 2019 06:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Community Veterans Court is inviting veterans to its resource day. It's happening Thursday, Jun. 27 at Forward Flags near Comanche and I-25.

Advertisement

Veterans Resource Day features dozens of agencies that will help connect local veterans with various community resources.

Call 505-841-8178 for details on the event and watch the full interview for more information on what's happening.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 24, 2019 06:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Video: Man steals car, rams car into owner
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Advertisement




Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
Pine Lodge Fire nears 8,000 acres
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
2 dead after New Mexico charter bus crashes in southern Colorado
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Complaint: Double homicide suspect arrested in El Paso
Veterans invited to court resource day
Veterans invited to court resource day