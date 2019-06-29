Veterans memorial opens in Belen

"We have never had a veterans memorial that recognizes all veterans in Valencia County and Belen," Mayor Jerah Cordova said.

It was a celebration of years of hard work.

"In terms of volunteer time, it's countless – there have been so many volunteers," Cordova said.

City Councilor Frank Ortega started the memorial. From the plywood to the hand-painted signs, the memorial was built by volunteers.

U.S. Air Force Captain Tamara Long Archuleta's family can attest to its importance – they found her name carved into a brick at the memorial.

"When you honor one, you honor all, and that's what this does. It honors all," said Cindy Long, a Gold Star Mother.

Richard and Cindy Long said their daughter started flying at 15 years old in Valencia County.

"She fell in love with it," Long said. "So she started flying and so she was doing what she really loved to do."

Long Archuleta was a black belt, a valedictorian, an artist, a sculptor, part of ROTC and at 20 years old she had her Bachelor's degree.

Her family said she was a shooting star.

"She was a very high achiever," Long said.

Long Archuleta took to the skies and was commissioned to the Air Force.

In fact, her commanding officer said:

"He had never seen anybody do so much in such a short time as Tammy did," said Rebecca Long, Tamara's grandmother and Gold Star Family.

In 2003, Tamara was a helicopter co-pilot of a combat search and rescue mission in Afghanistan. Her family said she was on her way to save Afghani children, when 6 people were killed. Tamara was just 23 years old.

"Certainly losing a child is the worst thing," said Richard Long, Gold Star Family. "God doesn't want us to be negative so you work to turn that into positive. So if something good comes out of it, that becomes the legacy."

The Long family has an annual scholarship in Tamara's honor for home schooled students. They have awarded more than $40,000.

The memorial in Belen cost $370,000 and was funded through veterans organizations and legislative appropriations.