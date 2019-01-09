Veterinarian costs pose problems to pet health | KOB 4
Veterinarian costs pose problems to pet health

Casey Torres
January 09, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— At the De Anza Animal Clinic in the south valley, pet owners sometimes don’t have the financial means for veterinary care.

Dr. Jacqueline Otero, a veterinarian, said De Anza isn’t the only clinic seeing the problem. She said some owners even put off vet care that only ends up worsening the pet’s health.

She said most clinics don’t offer payment plans, but they could offer preventative care package deals. The prices depend on the clinics.

“A lot of them include vaccines. Vaccines that puppies need. Some of them will include blood work as well. They will include the yearly heartworm test that your dog needs,” said Dr. Otero,

Valley Vet Co offers low-cost vaccines. The Animal Humane is another resource that can do surgeries that are done in vet offices as well.

De Anza Animal Clinic does a step-by-step process for treating animals to help owners out.

Dr. Otero said local breed rescue groups could help pet owners with medicine or treatments.

She recommended ask.vet, an online option for owners that could get advice in real time from a doctor. Credit Care is another payment option Dr. Otero said clinics could accept, but it could end up leaving owners in debt if it’s not paid on time.

Dr. Otero said the best advice she could give is that people should do research before going into the market for a pet.

“There are a lot of breeds out there that have more health issues than other breeds. In the end, it’s gonna end up costing you a lot more money,” said Dr. Otero.

Casey Torres


Updated: January 09, 2019 07:04 PM
Created: January 09, 2019 06:52 PM

