Veterinarian shares tips for a pet-safe holiday season

Pine needles also need to be picked up from the floor. When it comes to trees, Dr. Levenson said another big danger is the water keeping trees green.

“Some people put a pan of water to keep the tree more green and fresh looking during the holidays, but that water can sit there and become stagnant," he said. "It becomes a danger to cats and dogs who try to drink it. If there's any fertilizer associated with the tree, then that gets into the water and into the pan around the water."