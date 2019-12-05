Veterinarian shares tips for a pet-safe holiday season

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holidays can bring a lot of cheer, but some decorations can be dangerous for pets.
Dr. Daniel Levenson said glass ornaments can break. If a pet gets too close, they can get cut or even ingest it, leading to dangerous issues. He’s seen cases where pets eat ribbons, yarn, twine and other gift wrapping materials.
Pine needles also need to be picked up from the floor. When it comes to trees, Dr. Levenson said another big danger is the water keeping trees green.
“Some people put a pan of water to keep the tree more green and fresh looking during the holidays, but that water can sit there and become stagnant," he said. "It becomes a danger to cats and dogs who try to drink it. If there's any fertilizer associated with the tree, then that gets into the water and into the pan around the water."
Pet owners should not keep poinsettias, mistletoe, or lilies where a pet can get to them as they are toxic.
