Veterinarians struggle with stress, burnout amid pandemic

She added that student loan debt, burnout and euthanizations are also part of the issue. The pandemic only complicated things.

As more people stayed home, more pets were adopted, leading to an increased demand for pet medical care.



“But what happened to veterinarians is that they actually got much, much busier. So they were experiencing for sure longer hours, more work,” she explained.

Understaffed clinics can’t keep up.



"I think we need to talk about work stress and work overload and help other members of the profession acknowledge that and manage that so that we can keep going,” she said.

A list of resources for veterinarians who need help can be found on PAWS’ website.