Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures | KOB 4
Advertisement

Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures

Casey Torres
June 26, 2019 09:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- More and more dogs can be seen playing in parks, and this time of year, the summer heat can do more than dehydrate them.

Advertisement

Dr. Veronica Bingamon, a veterinarian at Zia Pet Hospital, said concrete, asphalt, turf or any other hard surface can heat up and burn a pet's paw pads.

"I have seen dozens of cases where pets have burned their paw pads, or they have sustained some sort of injury from the weather," she said.

Paw pads are as sensitive as human skin. Dr. Bingamon said it's also one of the few places dogs sweat, so the moisture on the pads can cause serious burns if a sidewalk is hot enough.

"Our dogs can experience something as minor as first degree burn when it's just the surface, but it can progress as a fourth degree burn where there's actual tissue showing."

The veterinarian has had to sew back paw pads. She said if they are badly injured, the paw pads might grow back deformed.

To make sure that doesn't happen, Dr. Bingamon said not to take your dog or cat out if your bare feet or hands can't stand a hard surface for more than three seconds.

She recommends booties, paw protective stickers, and walking your pet more often to build up calluses for tolerance.

Send your pet to the vet if you notice more licking of the feet, limping, or reluctance to walking. Sometimes, injury doesn't necessarily mean bleeding or torn paw pads.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: June 26, 2019 09:32 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Mother of slain teen calls for tougher sentencing guidelines
Advertisement




Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Bernalillo Co. Commission approves plastic ban, postpones vote on sick leave ordinance
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Thief steals bike from woman visiting husband at UNM Hospital
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app