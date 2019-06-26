Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures

Paw pads are as sensitive as human skin. Dr. Bingamon said it's also one of the few places dogs sweat, so the moisture on the pads can cause serious burns if a sidewalk is hot enough.

"Our dogs can experience something as minor as first degree burn when it's just the surface, but it can progress as a fourth degree burn where there's actual tissue showing."

The veterinarian has had to sew back paw pads. She said if they are badly injured, the paw pads might grow back deformed.

To make sure that doesn't happen, Dr. Bingamon said not to take your dog or cat out if your bare feet or hands can't stand a hard surface for more than three seconds.

She recommends booties, paw protective stickers, and walking your pet more often to build up calluses for tolerance.

Send your pet to the vet if you notice more licking of the feet, limping, or reluctance to walking. Sometimes, injury doesn't necessarily mean bleeding or torn paw pads.