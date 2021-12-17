Vic's Daily Cafe waitress surprised with $2,100 tip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Monday started off just like any other at Vic's Daily Cafe in northeast Albuquerque, until Mike Carter requested a table for 24.



"I was on Facebook, and I saw a post where someone in Texas had gotten together a bunch of friends,” Carter said. “They all put $100 into the pot, and they gave all that to the waitress at Christmastime."



Carter liked the idea so much, he decided to make his own post inviting his friends to Vic’s on the morning of Dec. 13.



"Twenty-four people showed up, each with a hundred dollar bill,” he said. “We had a great breakfast, we didn't tell the waitress anything."



When she dropped off the bill, Carter and his friends gave her a $2,100 tip.

"She went to tell the other servers, they all rushed in the room, they started hugging us, and then Vic, the owner of the restaurant, came in to shake our hands with tears in his eyes," he said.