Victim advocate joins race for New Mexico House seat

“I think it got extremely aggravating during this last session, both fighting against certain bills and fighting for bills, that I just reached a point to where I thought I think I can do this myself,” she said. "I've lived through those failed policies that we passed in Santa Fe, and I know what we need to do to change those policies."

Chavez said addressing New Mexico’s crime crisis is her number one priority but said she will also focus on education and struggling businesses.

KOB 4 spoke to Rep. Herndon Friday. She laid out a nearly identical agenda to Chavez's agenda.

“I will tell you that talking to the people in my district, crime is a top priority,” said Rep. Herndon. “Schooling and keeping our children safe at school is another priority. Then looking at the economic development and growth of our communities follows in third, because all three of those together is what's going to make us thrive.”

Chavez and Herndon are the only candidates to announce campaigns for House District 28, but more candidates can still enter the race before the primaries in June.