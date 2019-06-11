Victim advocates raise concerns about new crime advisory group

"We've lived through tragedy,” said Chavez-Lucero. “I think the information we have is very important. We've had to live through this judicial process and see where the holes on the gaps are. So I'm very concerned because of that lack of diversity what recommendations this board will bring at the legislative session this year."

The crime advocacy group is made up of two former judges, three criminal defense attorneys, one prosecutor from the state's Office of Superintendent of Insurance, and one retired state police lieutenant. The three defense attorneys in the group also concern Chavez-Lucero.

"Their job day in and day out is to fight for lower consequences for criminals, violent criminals, and since they're fighting on that side I really think that it should be more diversified," she said.

KOB 4 asked criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Sam Bregman, who is the crime advisory group's chair, about Chavez-Lucero's concerns.

"I understand that initial thought process, or maybe the initial impression, but this is a group of people who I know firsthand, including myself, who've represented victims of violent crime, victims of crime at all level," said Bregman.

He says the group will look at all the issues involving crime state-wide.

"I think we're going to get a real holistic approach on this and we're going to find out where the gaps are in the criminal justice system, where people are slipping through the cracks, how in the world we're letting violent offenders back out on the streets," said Bregman.

A spokesperson for the governor sent KOB 4 a statement in response to Chavez-Lucero's concerns which said in part:

"It's important to note this is an advisory group. They are not setting policy. They are making suggestions. It would be entirely premature to fret about anything they might advise based solely on their respective backgrounds."