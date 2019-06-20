Victim identified in fatal crash near 3rd and Mountain
Ryan Laughlin
June 20, 2019 07:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of Chris Gallegos have identified him as the pedestrian killed last Friday when two cars collided in the intersection of 3rd Street and Mountain.
Albuquerque police said his death was caused when one of the two cars spun out, crushing him between a truck and a traffic light pole.
Gallegos had made a big impact on a lot of people around downtown Albuquerque.
"If people could see Chris, I could line up ten guys and say pick out the homeless guy and they'd never pick Chris," said Danny Whatley, the director of The Rock at Noonday, a homeless shelter. "Last time I saw him, he was wearing his glasses upside down and was wearing a turban on his head."
Whatley said Gallegos would carry fliers and pamphlets with information on resources available for other people experiencing homelessness.
People experiencing homelessness are often in danger, according to Whatley.
"They're vulnerable, we have a lot of sexual assaults that occur, physical assaults that go unreported," he said.
APD is still investigating what led to the crash that killed Gallegos.
Police said speed and alcohol appear to not have been a factor.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 20, 2019 07:33 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 07:06 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved