Victim identified in fatal crash near 3rd and Mountain

"If people could see Chris, I could line up ten guys and say pick out the homeless guy and they'd never pick Chris," said Danny Whatley, the director of The Rock at Noonday, a homeless shelter. "Last time I saw him, he was wearing his glasses upside down and was wearing a turban on his head."

Whatley said Gallegos would carry fliers and pamphlets with information on resources available for other people experiencing homelessness.

People experiencing homelessness are often in danger, according to Whatley.

"They're vulnerable, we have a lot of sexual assaults that occur, physical assaults that go unreported," he said.

APD is still investigating what led to the crash that killed Gallegos.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to not have been a factor.