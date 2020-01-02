Victim of Albuquerque's first homicide of 2020 was father to a little girl

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man who was killed just hours into 2020 was a father to a young girl, according to a friend of the victim.
Vicente Romero, who was also knows as "V", was killed near Atrisco and Ladera early Wednesday morning.
His friend, Elliot Bobick, said a there was a dispute at The Salt Yard and someone followed Romero and his friends before an altercation turned deadly.
"You know, I shed tears at first, but it was just such an empty feeling," Bobick said. "And so, I didn't know how to feel. I didn't know how to act. I was just at a loss for words."
Bobick said Romero had a passion for his family and music.
"He wanted to show the world, hey, I'm Vicente and you know this is what I got to say," Bobick said.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help Bobick's family with expenses.
