Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
April 03, 2019 06:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was shot in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight on a residential street near Unser and McMahon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

A person of interest has been identified. However, that person has not been located. 

