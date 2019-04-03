Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Joshua Panas
April 03, 2019 06:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A person was shot in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting happened just before midnight on a residential street near Unser and McMahon.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
A person of interest has been identified. However, that person has not been located.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: April 03, 2019 06:40 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved