Video: APD arrests woman with shotgun

Updated: January 29, 2021 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Cell phone video shows a woman walking along a busy Albuquerque street with a shotgun Thursday night.
The woman, identified as Brandie Allen, is seen walking backwards before APD officers took action.
Police were able to take her into custody after deploying what appeared to be a round of rubber bullets.
Allen is on parole for killing a man in Gallup in 2016.
Witnesses said she stabbed the man in the chest during a fight while they were drinking.
She served several years in prison, and was out on probation until Thursday night's arrest.
Allen is now facing numerous charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
