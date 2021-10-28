Video captures man stealing inflatable Halloween decorations

“It's a joy for all the neighborhood and for all the people here and for all the children that really enjoy coming here to do some trick or treating,” said Tom Salas, member of the neighborhood association.

But this year, her collection got smaller. Garcia was alerted to a video of an unknown white car in her driveway Monday. In the video, a man started to steal her decorations. A neighbor's camera caught the same white car at a different angle.

“I came outside, pajamas and all, to look and sure enough I noticed that they were gone, so I took a look at the yard to see what else was missing,” said Garcia.

Five different inflatables were taken: a giant ghost, Oogie Boogie, two Jack Skellington inflatables and, perhaps her favorite, a 16-foot reaper.

“We took them all down, we just said, I don't want them to come and steal the rest of them,” said Garcia.

But, determined to not let one bad guy ruin everyone's fun – she had a change of heart. They're hoping the culprit does too.

“It would be nice just to wake up and find them in the front yard one day. Yeah, no questions asked,” said Steve Garcia.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police.