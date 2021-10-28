Video captures man stealing inflatable Halloween decorations

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 28, 2021 06:40 PM
Created: October 28, 2021 04:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - People are excited to welcome trick-or-treaters back to their homes. But one family said, just days before Halloween, their decorations were stolen and some of it was caught on camera.
“They come and stand in front of Jack and take pictures. They want to hug them, it’s really fun to see that because they are just excited about the candy and the decorations at the same time,” said Magdalene Garcia.
Garcia is pretty proud of her collection. It's something she looks to add to every year and people take notice.
“It's a joy for all the neighborhood and for all the people here and for all the children that really enjoy coming here to do some trick or treating,” said Tom Salas, member of the neighborhood association.
But this year, her collection got smaller. Garcia was alerted to a video of an unknown white car in her driveway Monday. In the video, a man started to steal her decorations. A neighbor's camera caught the same white car at a different angle.
“I came outside, pajamas and all, to look and sure enough I noticed that they were gone, so I took a look at the yard to see what else was missing,” said Garcia.
Five different inflatables were taken: a giant ghost, Oogie Boogie, two Jack Skellington inflatables and, perhaps her favorite, a 16-foot reaper.
“We took them all down, we just said, I don't want them to come and steal the rest of them,” said Garcia.
But, determined to not let one bad guy ruin everyone's fun – she had a change of heart. They're hoping the culprit does too.
“It would be nice just to wake up and find them in the front yard one day. Yeah, no questions asked,” said Steve Garcia.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact police.
