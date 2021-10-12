Video captures person firing gunshots while driving downtown | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
October 12, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD on Tuesday released video of a person firing a gun from a car while driving downtown.

The video shows a person hanging out of the front passenger window of a car approaching a traffic signal. The car stopped for a red light and the person fired three shots before getting fully back inside the car. 

APD does not believe this incident is related to the gunshots fired at the Bernalillo County's headquarters

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867) and anonymous videos and/or photos can be submitted online.

Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 


