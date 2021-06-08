Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside

Thomas was a father of five who did stand-up comedy and earned money by driving for G-Ride, a local rideshare company.

On the night of the crash, Thomas was driving Lee Benson.

Police said Benson was also shot. Investigators believe the shootings happened inside the vehicle.

A preliminary autopsy shows Thomas was shot multiple times from behind.

Benson was shot in the chest.

Inside the car, state police photographed bullet casings, a bloody knife, a gun, cas, a chain that was around Thomas' neck, and what appears to be medical marijuana.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police said there was a dash cam inside the car.

Thomas and Benson both have criminal histories.

