Video: Car dangles off I-40 with two deceased men inside

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 08, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: June 08, 2021 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Families are awaiting answers following the deaths of two people inside a car that reportedly rolled off I-40 near Carlisle in early May.
New Mexico State Police, which was the first agency to arrive at the scene, released video from a lapel camera Tuesday.
It shows the driver, Thomas Crum, lifeless inside the vehicle.
"He was a victim of a shooting, inside the vehicle," said Thomas' sister, Cheyene Crum.
Thomas was a father of five who did stand-up comedy and earned money by driving for G-Ride, a local rideshare company.
On the night of the crash, Thomas was driving Lee Benson.
Police said Benson was also shot. Investigators believe the shootings happened inside the vehicle.
A preliminary autopsy shows Thomas was shot multiple times from behind.
Benson was shot in the chest.
Inside the car, state police photographed bullet casings, a bloody knife, a gun, cas, a chain that was around Thomas' neck, and what appears to be medical marijuana.
Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police said there was a dash cam inside the car.
Thomas and Benson both have criminal histories.
