Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic

The truck driver said at first he pulled over to see if the driver needed help.

"But then as I started pulling over the car came back down the hill and continued to proceed west,” said the truck driver.

When the trucker pulled behind the car, two men got out and took off and walked away down an arroyo.

"Two and two together, says something wasn't right,” he said.

The green Saturn’s path of destruction left tree branches snapped and plastic car parts scattered along the road.

When the trucker called police, he said he waited 30-35 minutes for officers to arrive.

"I went and parked the semi and I came back in my personal vehicle,” he said.

An hour later, and the only person on-scene was an official from the Department of Transportation.

"I don't think this is a high priority call. Which I know there are short-staffed,” he said.

The trucker said he doesn’t know why the two took off, but he does know that they put people in danger.

"If they would've hit someone, my son rides a motorcycle, I got a daughter and a grandson out there. And everyone else has kids and loved ones out there,” he said.

He shared the video in hopes that investigators will see it.

He said the driver appeared to be wearing a car wash employee uniform.

"But, understaffed, this is what you're going to get," he said.

KOB 4 has sent the video to APD.

A spokesperson with APD said they were not familiar with this specific call for service.