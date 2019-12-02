Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions

Justine Lopez
Created: December 02, 2019 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City councilors heard from the Albuquerque Police Department about inaccurate crime statistics from the first half of 2019.

APD blamed those inaccuracies on low staff in the records department and delays in filing crime reports.

Advertisement

Some Albuquerque city councilors pressed APD Chief of Staff Elizabeth Armijo for answers about the revised crime stats during Monday night's meeting.

Click the video above to watch the full exchange.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque
NMDOT bridge evaluation identifies 183 as 'structurally deficient'
NMDOT bridge evaluation identifies 183 as 'structurally deficient'
Holly Holm to fight on same card as Conor McGregor
Holly Holm to fight on same card as Conor McGregor
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
Advertisement


UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday
Deputy who used Taser on 15-year-old student appears in court Monday
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders
State officials not required to notify public about parole absconders