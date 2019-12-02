Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - City councilors heard from the Albuquerque Police Department about inaccurate crime statistics from the first half of 2019.
APD blamed those inaccuracies on low staff in the records department and delays in filing crime reports.
Some Albuquerque city councilors pressed APD Chief of Staff Elizabeth Armijo for answers about the revised crime stats during Monday night's meeting.
