Video: Construction workers rescue baby, toddler from apartment fire

"My son is traumatized, my daughter is thankfully too young to remember it, you know, but we're just glad that we're here today," Holms said.

Luckily, construction workers were working on a job site nearby and had rushed over to the fire.

The couple was able to drop their baby and their toddler out of their window – into the arms of the construction workers.

"They mean the world to us, imagine having to drop them out of a two-story window," Holmes said. "You're not sure if you're going to make it, it's an awful feeling."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Ruiz said what the construction workers did was amazing.

"He happened to be at the right place at the right time," Ruiz said. "We're always advising people not to rush into burning buildings to save people – that's what we're here for."

Ruiz said this is a good reminder to plan for the worst.

"Having that plan in place is so important when those emergencies happen, because you're not quite thinking right, and seconds matter," he said.

As for Holmes and her family, the word "thankful" doesn't cut it.

"Without the construction guys, we would not be here," Holmes said. "We would not be here at all."

Albuquerque Fire Rescue has some tips about how families can prepare for emergencies like fires or severe weather, click here to learn more.