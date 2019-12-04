Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI | KOB 4
Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 04, 2019 06:26 PM
Created: December 04, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--An Albuquerque defense attorney recently found himself on the wrong side of the law for the second time this year.

As KOB 4 previously reported, David Serna was arrested in November for drinking and driving.

The aftermath was caught on camera and obtained by KOB 4.

In a video, a police officer asks Serna how he’s feeling after the crash.

Serna told police, "I'm feeling fine physically. I'm feeling very nervous, emotionally, given the fact I recently had a DUI, now I totaled a car.”

Serna was also arrested in January for similar charges but that case was dismissed because Albuquerque police held Serna for an extended period of time without probable cause.

However, in the most recent case, Serna pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Click the video above to watch the lapel footage of Serna's


