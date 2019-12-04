Video: Defense attorney arrested for DWI

Serna told police, "I'm feeling fine physically. I'm feeling very nervous, emotionally, given the fact I recently had a DUI, now I totaled a car.”

Serna was also arrested in January for similar charges but that case was dismissed because Albuquerque police held Serna for an extended period of time without probable cause.

However, in the most recent case, Serna pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year of probation.

Click the video above to watch the lapel footage of Serna's