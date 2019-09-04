Video: Deputy chases man during special operation in SE Albuquerque

Protecting Albuquerque’s streets is personal for Deputy Robert Mason.

“[I am] currently married with three young kids, so I understand that the role and the responsibility law enforcement plays within the community," he said.

While patrolling Wednesday, Deputy Mason stopped a guy for walking in the street, and asked him some questions.

“I got points,” the man said.

Deputy Mason asked to see the “points,” which are often how people refer to needles.

After asking the man more questions, he took off running.

Deputy Mason got on his radio to let dispatch know he was in the midst of a foot pursuit.

Deputy Mason caught up with the man about a minute later.

“Get your hands where I can (expletive) see them," Deputy Mason said.

The man eventually told Deputy Mason that he took off running because he had a warrant out for his arrest. He was wanted for skipping out on parole.

The man was arrested and taken to jail.

This was the third GRIP operation BCSO has done in the city. In the first two operations, in the east Central corridor and downtown, they arrested 50 people, confiscated 20 guns and seized nearly 40 pounds of meth.

BCSO has not released the number of arrests that were made Wednesday.

Click here to watch the raw video of the chase