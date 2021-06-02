Video: Drone with adult toy led to confrontation at Manny Gonzales political event

"He tried to take a swing at me and he glanced across my arms and struck me," Gonzales said. "And I just took a step back. It wasn't anything I was very concerned about. I've been in a lot worse situations"

Gonzales is not seen being assaulted on video because a man steps in the way of the camera.

According to court documents, Dreyer "never intended to hit Manuel but was upset that Manuel was answering a question, from the crowd, in a disrespectful way. He stated that he did ball his fist and was just going to swing them through the air and leave..."

A spokesperson for Sheriff Gonzales' campaign said an off-duty deputy “de-escalated the assailant’s efforts." Dreyer was pinned to the ground then taken into custody following the incident, but has since been released.

Gonzales said he will not let the incident intimidate him.

"I understand the first amendment, and if you want to come to an event that we're hosting, you have the right to speak freely but at the point where you commit a crime with the people that we have there, you're going to go to jail," Gonzales said.