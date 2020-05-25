Video: Emergency team fires non-lethal rounds at inmates after prison disturbance

“Be advised, they’re throwing rocks up at the officers on the roof,” said one officer.

Eventually, emergency teams deployed non-lethal rounds at the inmates. The move triggered the inmates to back down as prison officials worked to restored order.

The state reports the inmates caused quite a bit of damage, including some broken windows in the pods and minor damage to a fire door.

At least 22 inmates were disciplined for actively participating in the stand-off. However, none of the inmates have been criminally charged so far.